Moldovan President Intends To Discuss 2nd Migration Amnesty With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:18 PM

Moldovan President Intends to Discuss 2nd Migration Amnesty With Russia

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he was planning to discuss with Moscow the possibility of once again granting amnesty to Moldovans violating Russian migration law.

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he was planning to discuss with Moscow the possibility of once again granting amnesty to Moldovans violating Russian migration law.

"I have received many requests from citizens for new migration amnesty, I will try to come to an agreement with Russia again this year, most likely in the second half of the year," Dodon said in a video address that he published on Facebook.

In December 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dodon reached an agreement granting amnesty for Moldovan citizens who broke the terms of sojourn in Russia. It came into force on January 1, 2019 and lasted until February 24 of the same year.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

