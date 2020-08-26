UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Invites Latvian President To Visit Chisinau In 2021

Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Moldovan President Igor Dodon held a meeting on Wednesday with Latvian President Egils Levits and invited the latter to visit Chisinau in 2021

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon held a meeting on Wednesday with Latvian President Egils Levits and invited the latter to visit Chisinau in 2021.

"I held an online discussion with the President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits. I gave an invitation to Mr. Egils Levits to pay an official visit to our country next year," Dodon said on Facebook.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations. Dodon congratulated his Latvian counterpart on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and noted that Moldovan-Latvian relations continue to remain active even in the light of the pandemic.

Dodon also expressed gratitude to Latvia for its financial support provided to Moldova in different spheres, including in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

