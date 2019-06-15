Moldovan President Lauds Top Court for Reversing Snap Election Call

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Saturday praised the top court for stopping the political crisis after it backtracked on its call for a snap parliamentary election

"I welcome the Constitutional Court's decision to reverse its decisions of June 7-9, 2019 ...

The political and constitutional crises have been stopped," he wrote on Facebook

The court refused last week to recognize a new coalition government of the pro-Russian Socialist and pro-Western ACUM parties after they sidelined Democrats, who used to run the country. The old government refused to leave.

The court ruled the government of Prime Minister Maia Sandu unconstitutional and ordered Dodon to dissolve the parliament, which he refused. Outgoing Prime Minister Pavel Filip was then named caretaker president and immediately called a snap election. Dodon accused the court of trying to grab power.