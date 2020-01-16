Moldova's President Igor Dodon is the most popular politician in the small eastern European country, according to a poll published Thursday

The Association of Sociologists and Demographers of Moldova quizzed 1,189 people from January 2-13 and found that the incumbent has the support of 29.1 percent of those sampled, up from 28.8 percent five months ago.

Former Prime Minister Maia Sandu came second with 16.7 percent, followed by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban with 8.8 percent and Sandu's predecessor Pavel Filip with 6.1 percent.

Moldovans will go to the polls to elect a president in fall.

The survey found that none of the politicians would have won the vote outright if the election were held this weekend. Dodon would be backed by 34.8 percent of those polled, trailed by Sandu with 20.2 percent.