Moldovan President Left Open Summit Meeting Possibility With Russian Representatives

Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu did not rule out the possibility of holding a summit meeting between representatives of Moldova and Russia on Monday.

"If you are talking about a summit meeting, first of all, I do not think that one meeting will tackle all the issues. We have a dialogue at different levels, and at different levels we need to get agreements on various issues on our agenda. And this will become a platform for agreeing on a summit meeting," Sandu said in an interview on the gas crisis with the Kommersant newspaper.

The President also said in the interview that the Moldovan party was satisfied that the contract has been agreed and signed.

However, the biggest problem was the price, because the Moldovan party wanted to get a price that their people and enterprises could pay. "The competitive ability of our enterprises depends on the gas price, and the most serious issue was the issue of price," Sandu said in the interview.

In summer 2020, Moldovagaz entered into the talks on the new gas contract with the largest Russian natural gas supplier Gazprom, but until October 1, Moldova purchased gas from Russia under the existing contract. On September 30, the sides extended the existing contract for one month and agreed on a higher price, in compliance with market trends.

