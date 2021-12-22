Moldovan President Losing Trust, Still Remains Most Trusted Politician in Country - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is losing the public trust but still leads among other politicians in the country, according to a poll published by data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData) on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu is losing the public trust but still leads among other politicians in the country, according to a poll published by data collection and analysis company date Inteligente (iData) on Wednesday.

Moldovan citizens were asked which politician they trust the most. Sandu was called the most trusted politician with 29.6% (36.4% in October). She was followed by former Moldovan president and current leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, with 9.5%.

The leader of Shor Party, Ilan Shor, gained 8.1% votes, Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban 5%, the vice president of Shor Party, Marina Tauber, 3%, the chairman of the Party of Communists, Vladimir Voronin, 2.

6%, the leader of Our Party, Renato Usatii, 2.5%, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita 1.2%, and the parliament spokesman, Igor Grosu, 1.1%. The rest of the candidates in total gained 4.1%.

More than one fourth of Moldovan citizens (25.7%) said they do not trust politicians in general, 7% replied they "do not know," and 0.6% declined to answer the question.

The poll was held from December 12-19 and included 1,021 respondents. The margin of error was 3%.