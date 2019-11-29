UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Names Stoianoglo As Chief Prosecutor

Fri 29th November 2019

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he had appointed Alexandru Stoianoglo as the country's prosecutor general in the hope he would fight corruption

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he had appointed Alexandru Stoianoglo as the country's prosecutor general in the hope he would fight corruption.

"Earlier today, I signed a decree to appoint Mr. Stoianoglo to this job after the High Council of Prosecutors unanimously approved his candidacy," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The president added he expected the chief prosecutor to "eradicate corruption," investigate thefts from the national banking system and prevent "both the West and the East" from tampering with his work.

Stoianoglo is the first prosecutor general to take office after the national parliament changed rules in September to allow candidates for the job to be pre-screened. The prosecutors' council picked him from a field of 16 candidates after four applications were rejected.

