Moldovan President Nominates PAS Party Leader Grosu For Prime Minister

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday nominated Igor Grosu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) for the post of prime minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday nominated Igor Grosu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) for the post of prime minister.

"I took note of Mariana Durslesteanu's [a former finance minister] refusal to become a candidate for prime minister, so I decided to nominate Igor Grosu as a candidate for prime minister," Sandu said.