Moldovan President Plans To Ask For Financial Assistance In Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Moldovan President Plans to Ask for Financial Assistance in Brussels

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday mentioned planning to ask for financial assistance during her upcoming visit to Brussels.

The presidential office previously announced that Sandu would have a working trip to Brussels from January 18-19.

"I am going to Brussels because we require assistance. I want to launch negotiations on a large five-year assistance package for agriculture, for that, we need to come up with an irrigation system process. This year, the European Union will be planning budgets for five years and I do not want us to miss an opportunity to get financing through various foundations," Sandu said on air via the RTR Moldova channel.

The president will also request the EU to assist in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines and discuss a regional development initiative so that local authorities will receive financial assistance directly and not through the government.

Sandu is said to be scheduled to meet with the bloc's key figures, including European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

