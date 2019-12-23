UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Plans To Visit Turkey From December 29-30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that he would pay an official visit to Turkey from December 29-30, during which he will hold the high-level strategic cooperation council's first meeting

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that he would pay an official visit to Turkey from December 29-30, during which he will hold the high-level strategic cooperation council's first meeting.

In early December, the Moldovan parliament ratified a document on the establishment of the council between Chisinau and Istanbul, aimed at strengthening cooperation and boosting economic relations between the two countries, and bringing their relations to a strategic level.

"I informed the delegation [led by the chairman of the Moldova-Turkey parliamentary friendship group, Mehmet Altay] about my upcoming official visit to Turkey from December 29-30. A Moldovan-Turkish business forum and the first meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council are planned," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

The Moldovan president added that Turkey was one of Chisinau's most important trade partners and spoke for maintaining the sustainable growth of the two countries' strategic dialogue.

