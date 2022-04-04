Moldovan President Questions Viability of 5+2 Talks on Transnistria Amid Ukraine Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Monday that the Russian special operation in Ukraine has jeopardized the future of talks between Moldova and breakaway Transnistria with the involvement of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

On March 17, Ukraine temporarily suspended its participation in the peacekeeping mission in Transnistria. Later in the month, OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that it is difficult to tell when the 5+2 format will meet and under what conditions due to uncertainty.

"It is difficult to say how the situation in Ukraine will affect Transnistria. We argue for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. It is difficult to say what will happen to the 5+2 format and how it will be able to operate in the future," Sandu told reporters.

Moldova is closely watching the situation in Transnistria and urges Tiraspol to refrain from steps that could lead to destabilization, Sandu said.

Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

A resolution between Chisinau and Tiraspol is being negotiated within the so-called 5+2 format, in which Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE act as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.