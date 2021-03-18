UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Refuses To Hold Consultations On Parliament's Pick For Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Moldovan President Refuses to Hold Consultations on Parliament's Pick for Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu will not hold consultations on the parliamentary majority's decision to nominate ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatyuk, for prime minister, the presidential administration said on Thursday.

Moldova's Party of Socialists challenged Sandu's decision to nominate Igor Grosu, the head of her political party Action and Solidarity, for prime minister.

The Party of Socialists nominated Golovatyuk as its candidate after forming a new parliamentary majority with the Pentru Moldova group.

"The presidential administration received an extract from the transcript of today's parliamentary meeting ... New consultations with parliamentary factions and groups can take place only after the decree issued after the previous consultations [on Grosu's nomination] enters into force," Sandu's administration said in a statement.

