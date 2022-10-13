Moldovan President Remains Most Trusted Politician in Country With 17.2% of Support - Poll

Moldovan President Maia Sandu still leads among the country's politicians, followed by Ilan Shor, the leader of the opposition euroskeptic party Shor, according to a poll published by data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData) on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu still leads among the country's politicians, followed by Ilan Shor, the leader of the opposition euroskeptic party Shor, according to a poll published by data collection and analysis company date Inteligente (iData) on Thursday.

Moldovan citizens were asked which politician they trusted the most. According to the poll, Sandu was the favorite, with 17.2% of respondents naming her a 1% rise from June. She was followed by Shor, with 12.7% ( compared to 12.5% in June). For the first time, Shor overtook former Moldovan President and current leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon, who was named by 12.4% of respondents (13.

4% in June).

Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban was selected by almost 2.9% of those surveyed; former Prime Minister Ion Chicu received 2.8% of the poll participants' votes, whereas Marina Tauber, the Shor Party vice president, won 1.3%, and chairman of the Party of Communists Vladimir Voronin 1.2%. The rest of the candidates got a total of 4.8%, the results of the poll read.

More than one third of Moldovan citizens (37%) said they do not trust politicians in general, almost 6% replied they "do not know," and 1.8% declined to answer the question, according to the survey.

The poll was held from October 4-10 and included 1,020 respondents. The margin of error was 3%.