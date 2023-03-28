Moldovan President Sandu Main Destabilizing Factor in Country - Ex-President Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) are the main destabilizing factor in the country, Igor Dodon, ex-head of the republic, honorary president of the Party of Socialists (PSRM), said Monday.

Earlier, Sandu again accused the republic's opposition forces of having ties with Russia and destabilizing the situation in the country, calling on the government to "respond decisively to relevant attempts." On Monday, Dodon said most Moldovans in the next presidential elections, to be held next year, will vote against current leader Sandu.

According to a survey conducted in early March by IData, Sandu's trust rating is 21.2%, falling by 14% since last November.

"Sandu and the PAS are the main factors of destabilization in Moldova. Their militaristic statements will not lead to anything good. The Russians will not come here, it makes no sense for them to organize a coup in the country. Why would they?" Dodon said in an interview with Chisinau tv channel N4.