UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Sandu Says European Integration Strategic Task For Moldova

Published April 27, 2023

Moldovan President Sandu Says European Integration Strategic Task for Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The integration of Moldova into the European Union is a strategic and important task for the country's leadership, President Maia Sandu said.

Sandu in March 2022 applied for the republic's accession to the EU, noting that the process of European integration must be accelerated.

The EU heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. The European Commission put forward nine conditions for Moldova to fulfill in order to join the EU.

"I firmly believe that Moldova can become a member of the European Union before the end of this decade. We have support from the EU, everything depends on us. The integration of the country into the EU is an important and strategic task for the ruling class, and I am convinced it is possible," Sandu said in an interview with Jurnal tv.

