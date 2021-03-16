UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Sandu Says in Talks to Receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she was holding talks with Janssen Pharmaceutica on the issue of receiving Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

"Today, I held talks with representatives of Janssen Pharmaceutica, which produces Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved and is being used in the United States.

We considered the possibility of our citizens gaining access to the vaccine, both through the COVAX platform and directly," Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.

She said she would continue talks with partners and manufacturing companies to provide Moldovan citizens with access to various vaccines.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in the country started on March 2. To date, 14,814 people have been vaccinated.

