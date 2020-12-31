Moldovan President Sandu Says Ready to Come to Russia If Receives Invitation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she was ready to come to Russia if she received an invitation, because there were many important topics for discussion on the bilateral agenda.

"I am ready to go to Russia, especially since we have topics for discussion on the agenda that relate to trade, exports, the Transnistrian conflict is also on our permanent agenda.

Therefore, I would go to discuss many important topics," Sandu said on the air of TV8 channel, answering the question whether she planned a visit to Russia.

She said she would pay an official visit to Kiev in January 2021 and then leave for Brussels.