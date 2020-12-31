Moldovan President Sandu Says Will Appoint Acting Prime Minister January 1

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she would appoint an acting prime minister on January 1, 2021, and it would be a minister in the current government.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned last week so that the country could hold early elections. He said he would fulfill the duties of the head of the cabinet until December 31. Together with Chicu, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Sergey Pushkutsa, Economy Minister Anatoly Usatii, and Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu will leave the Cabinet, the rest of the cabinet members will continue to work until a new cabinet is formed.

"Today I received a statement in which Chicu notifies me that he is leaving office on January 1, so on January 1, I will inform you who will be acting prime minister. In accordance with the law, I must appoint an acting prime minister from someone from the current government," Sandu said on TV8 channels.

She said she had not met with ministers to discuss the current situation, especially in health and economics.