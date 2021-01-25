Moldovan President Sandu to Hold Meeting of Supreme Security Council on January 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday signed a decree on holding the first meeting of the Supreme Security Council (CSS), an advisory body to the leader, in the new composition on January 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday signed a decree on holding the first meeting of the Supreme Security Council (CSS), an advisory body to the leader, in the new composition on January 26.

In late November, Sandu said that she would change the composition of the council right after taking office. The president stressed that the high-profile corruption cases would be discussed at the CSS.

"Today, on January 25, 2021, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a decree on the creation of the Supreme Security Council. The law directly establishes the inclusion of persons holding certain government positions into the composition of the CSS. The first meeting of the CSS will be held tomorrow, January 26, at 12:00 [10:00 GMT]," the Moldovan president said in a statement on Facebook.

Moldova's Supreme Security Council consists of the chairman of parliament; the prime minister; the chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security, defense and public order; the ministers of finance, defense, internal affairs, and justice, among other officials.

The president of Moldova, by decree, has the right to change the composition of the Supreme Security Council.

The new decree envisions the expansion of the council, and new members include Sandu's advisers in the fields of justice, economics and public health. Moreover, Deputy Chairman of Parliamentary Commission on National Security Igor Grosu, who also leads the Party of Action and Solidarity, lawmakers Chiril Motpan and Sergiu Litvinenco, first Deputy Governor of Moldova's National Bank Vladimir Munteanu and representatives of public organizations will join the CSS.