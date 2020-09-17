UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Cabinet Not To Face Resignation For Two More Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Moldovan President Says Cabinet Not to Face Resignation for Two More Months

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said the government of Ion Chicu would not face resignation for the next two months, since the cabinet has the support of a parliamentary majority of 51 people.

Earlier, the opposition of Moldova said that in September it would put forward a vote of no confidence in the government of Chicu, as the prime minister was not coping with the situation in the country.

"The Chicu government will not resign until the end of the presidential election campaign, that is, for another two months, the government will in my opinion fulfill its duties. We have a parliamentary majority of at least 51 lawmakers who will support the government, I am happy how the cabinet copes in the difficult conditions of a pandemic and crisis," Dodon said on the Prime tv channel.

