Moldovan President Says Chisinau Intends To Receive Military Assistance From West

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 07:10 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that Chisinau intends to receive military assistance from the European Union.

"We have received assistance from the EU, non-lethal weapons, but after UK statements, we will now discuss with the Ministry of Defense what are the main needs of the army not covered by the main budget," Sandu said on Pro tv Chisinau channel.

The President said the authorities would analyze the possibility of accepting military assistance.

"It could be from the EU or from some other country," Sandu said.

