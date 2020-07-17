Moldovan President Says Chisinau Interested in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Moldova is interested in receiving the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 after it has proven its effectiveness, President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

Russia's Sechenov University has completed the first phase of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Alexander Lukashev, the director of Sechenov's Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases, told Sputnik that the trials had established the vaccine's safety for humans. The second phase will last until the end of July before registration documents are filed.

Russia expects the vaccine to enter the mass production stage in August or September.

"As soon as we get a confirmation of the vaccine's effectiveness, I am sure that Russia colleagues will be ready to hand it over to us. We have already started discussing this issue, it is vital for us to begin voluntary vaccination as soon as possible," Dodon said in a recorded address posted on his Facebook page.

Moldova has confirmed a total of 20,264 cases, with a death toll of 666.