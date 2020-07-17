UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Says Chisinau Interested In Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Moldovan President Says Chisinau Interested in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Moldova is interested in receiving the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 after it has proven its effectiveness, President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

Russia's Sechenov University has completed the first phase of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Alexander Lukashev, the director of Sechenov's Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases, told Sputnik that the trials had established the vaccine's safety for humans. The second phase will last until the end of July before registration documents are filed.

Russia expects the vaccine to enter the mass production stage in August or September.

"As soon as we get a confirmation of the vaccine's effectiveness, I am sure that Russia colleagues will be ready to hand it over to us. We have already started discussing this issue, it is vital for us to begin voluntary vaccination as soon as possible," Dodon said in a recorded address posted on his Facebook page.

Moldova has confirmed a total of 20,264 cases, with a death toll of 666.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Moldova July August September

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

35 minutes ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

43 minutes ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

55 minutes ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

1 hour ago

Al Rahmah Charity spends AED9 million on humanitar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.