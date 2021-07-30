UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Country May Receive $236Mln From IMF In August

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Moldova expects to receive $236 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of August, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

"I spoke to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. She said that our country may receive special financing in the amount of $236 million by the end of August after the payment is approved by the IMF board," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

The president added they discussed the need to immediately remove all barriers that led to the blocking of a new three-year cooperation program, under which Moldova could be endowed with $558 million.

The IMF, in turn, expressed readiness to continue cooperating with Moldova, Sandu said.

The sides tentatively agreed on the cooperation program in July 2020. In December, however, the IMF office in Moldova noted that the financial aid depended on broad political support for the reform program agreed with the IMF, as well as on the political situation in the country, which was facing political turmoil at the time.

