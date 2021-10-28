Moldovan President Says Discussed Gas Crisis With Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Thursday that negotiations with Gazprom regarding a new contract on gas deliveries are ongoing, adding that she has discussed the matter with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Thursday that negotiations with Gazprom regarding a new contract on gas deliveries are ongoing, adding that she has discussed the matter with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

"This week there were many events and meetings to discuss the gas issue, I personally discussed the possibility of signing a gas contract with Dmitry Kozak by phone. Negotiations with the head of Gazprom (Alexey Miller) In St. Petersburg are still ongoing," Sandu told a security council meeting.

The president also said that negotiations are ongoing for a long time because Moldova "wants to get the best price."

"We will announce this price as soon as we can agree on it," Sandu added.