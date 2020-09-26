UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Discussed Strategic Cooperation With Turkey's Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Moldovan President Says Discussed Strategic Cooperation With Turkey's Erdogan

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Friday announced having had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing the strategic partnership and trade relations between the two countries.

"I had a phone conversation With the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

We have discussed several topics related to the strategic partnership between Moldova and Turkey," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to Dodon, the countries have seen progress in bilateral trade having reached a historical record of $576 million in 2019. Nevertheless, the interlocutors noted an untapped potential.

Dodon and Erdogan also noted the importance of holding the second council on high level strategic cooperation, created during Erdogan's 2018 visit to Chisinau.

