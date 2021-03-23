UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Early Parliamentary Elections Should Be Held In Summer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:00 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Early parliamentary elections in Moldova should take place in the summer, when the coronavirus situation in the country stabilizes, President Maia Sandu said.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled as lawful the presidential order on the nomination of the leader of the Action and Solidarity party, Igor Grosu, as a candidate for prime minister.

He intends to present his team and government program to lawmakers in the coming days. If Grosu is denied confidence, the president can begin preparations to dissolve parliament.

"Early elections should be held when the pandemic situation allows. Forecasts of international situations show that there will be the lowest level of infections in the summer, after which, unfortunately, the number of new cases will start to rise again in the fall," Sandu said on TV8.

