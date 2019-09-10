UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Gazprom's Management to Visit Chisinau on September 19-20

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that top management of Russian energy giant Gazprom will pay a visit to Moldova from September 19-20 to discuss issues related to gas supplies.

"This week, Moldovagaz management will travel [to Russia] to meet with Gazprom, and on September 19-20 Gazprom management will be here. It is still under discussion at what level it will be ” [Gazprom CEO Alexey] Miller or his deputy. We will discuss one of the options for gas supplies," Dodon told NTV Moldova broadcaster.

According to Dodon, there are three possible options of supplying gas from Russia to Moldova if Moscow and Kiev fail to agree on gas transit issue. Under the first one, gas will be imported through the TurkStream gas pipeline. The second option envisaged gas stocks procurement and storing it in Ukraine, the president noted.

In this case, Chisinau will have to get a loan of about 100 million Euros ($110 million). The third option is to import gas through Romania.

"Today I am sure that the transit will more likely be through Ukraine. Otherwise, one of the three scenarios will be implemented," Dodon added.

Moldova is currently buying gas from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008 that ties gas prices to global oil prices. The contract expires at the end of this year, as well as the contract for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine.

During a working visit to Moscow on September 2, Dodon discussed gas issues with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak and Miller. Earlier, Dodon sent an official request to the Russian authorities to consider the possibility of providing the republic with a discount on gas.  

