Moldovan President Says Hopes For Cooperation With New German Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:30 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu congratulated Olaf Scholz on assuming the office of Chancellor of Germany and expressed hope for good cooperation.

Scholz was elected the new chancellor in the Bundestag on Wednesday, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier formally approved the decision by appointing him chancellor.

Later, ministers of the Scholz government were appointed and sworn in.

"Today the German Bundestag elected a new Federal Chancellor - Olaf Scholz. I convey to him on this occasion my sincere congratulations and wishes for success, I hope for good cooperation in the future, as it has always been in relations with Germany," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

Scholz became the ninth chancellor of Germany, replacing Angela Merkel, who ruled for 16 years.

