Moldovan President Says Hopes To Resolve At Least Some Issues In Relations With Russia

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:00 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) President of Moldova Maia Sandu expressed the hope that the government will be able to find solutions to at least some of the existing issues in relations with Russia.

"We maintain ties with Russia at various levels, negotiations are underway on visits at the level of defense ministries, we are setting up a meeting of the intergovernmental commission and agreeing upon dates for it. We are trying to find a solution to at least some of the problems on the agenda with Russia, because there are many of them," Sandu told the Moldova 1 broadcaster.

The sides should focus on the issues of exporting Moldovan goods to Russia, ensuring the social protection of Moldovan citizens in Russia and vice versa, as well as settling the Transnistrian conflict, she noted.

Another important topic of discussion is the destruction of ammunition in warehouses in Transnistria, Sandu added.

The ammunition depot in the Transnistrian village of Cobasna, located near the border with Ukraine, is one of the largest in Europe. In 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested creating a joint task force to remove the ammunition from the warehouse using Russian troops stationed in the breakaway region. The initiative has since been on hold.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter's independence in 1992. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region became independent from Chisinau de facto. The breakaway republic held its seventh presidential election on December 12.

