Moldovan President Says Invited Putin for Official Visit to Moldova in 'Near Future'

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced on Thursday that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to his country.

"I am looking forward to seeing Putin in Moldova for an official visit in the near future, maybe next year, I have sent to him an invitation," Dodon said in an interview with Moldova's Unimedia news portal.

The Moldovan president noted that he had visited Moscow twice and had multiple meetings with Putin during various working visits.

"We will have meetings until the end of the year, I am invited to an unofficial meeting of heads of states of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] on December 20. Maybe there will be one-on-one meetings as well," Dodon added.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, since Dodon's election in 2016, relations between the two countries have been gradually improving.