UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Says Invited Putin For Official Visit To Moldova In 'Near Future'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Moldovan President Says Invited Putin for Official Visit to Moldova in 'Near Future'

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced on Thursday that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to his country.

"I am looking forward to seeing Putin in Moldova for an official visit in the near future, maybe next year, I have sent to him an invitation," Dodon said in an interview with Moldova's Unimedia news portal.

The Moldovan president noted that he had visited Moscow twice and had multiple meetings with Putin during various working visits.

"We will have meetings until the end of the year, I am invited to an unofficial meeting of heads of states of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] on December 20. Maybe there will be one-on-one meetings as well," Dodon added.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, since Dodon's election in 2016, relations between the two countries have been gradually improving.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Visit Chisinau Vladimir Putin Moldova December 2016 Agreement

Recent Stories

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

23 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

57 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

42 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

43 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

43 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.