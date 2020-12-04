UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Maia Sandu 'Wreaks Havoc' Instead Of Dealing With State Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu "wreaks havoc," gathering people for protests amid the pandemic, instead of dealing with the state affairs, incumbent President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Moldovan Parliament voted to withdraw the Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) from  under the president's jurisdiction. The bill was initiated by the majority Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon. This allowed Sandu to accuse the president of trying to "usurp power" and call on Moldovans to participate in the protest rally planned for Sunday to demand the parliament's dissolution.

"Sandu has again called on people to protest on Sunday, though nobody prevents her from entering the office. Citizens, do not let her manipulate you. Why do we need to take people to the streets, to infect them with coronavirus? Those, who wreak havoc, should assume responsibility for the country," Dodon said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

The president stressed that he was ready to sign the bills passed by the parliament, adding that Sandu could challenge the new laws in the constitutional court.

Dodon added that he opposed the reduction of the presidential powers and always advocated for a presidential system. He noted that the new law regarding the president's jurisdiction over the SIS only prevented Moldova's president from appointing the SIS's head.

"I am against the reduction of the presidential powers, especially since I have always advocated the presidential system of government. The Security and Intelligence Service has always been subordinate to the president, as well as to the parliament. I do not see any problem that Sandu will not be able to assign a new head, because the current head of the service was appointed last year through the votes of the socialists, Action and Solidarity Party and Dignity and Truth Platform," Dodon said.

Moldova held a two-round presidential vote in November. Former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won against the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.8 percent of the vote to 42.2 percent for the incumbent. Sandu's inauguration is scheduled for December 24.

