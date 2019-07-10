Moldovan President Says More Firms to Get Access to Russian Market

(@imziishan)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced Wednesday that Russia would grant more local companies access to its market after shutting out an array of Moldovan exports in 2015

"Good news for Moldovan food producers! Following agreements with the Russian government Russia has made a step toward Moldova, expanding the list of economic agents allowed to export goods to Russia," he wrote on Facebook.

Ties between Russia and Moldova soured after the small eastern European nation ratified an EU association agreement that removed tariffs on trade in most goods. Russia banned Moldovan food exports for fear that re-exported EU goods would flood its market.