Moldovan President Says Moscow, Chisinau To Resume Financial Aid Talks Soon

Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Moldovan President Says Moscow, Chisinau to Resume Financial Aid Talks Soon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon and deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak have discussed renewing talks about a $224 million loan from Moscow to Chisinau, the president said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dodon represented Moldova at the Moscow military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII. Later, he had a short discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a more in-depth one with Kozak.

"As a result of the discussion of the main items on the agenda, several agreements have been made: 1. Moldova and Russia will resume negotiations on arranging a loan of 200 million Euros to support the Moldovan economy.

The governments of the two countries will approve necessary procedures on that front in the coming days," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

On May 7, Moldova's constitutional court declared the Russia-Moldova financial assistance agreement unconstitutional. The Moldovan president promised to raise the issue with the Russian side again.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, since Dodon's election in 2016, relations between the two countries have been gradually improving.

