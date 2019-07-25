Moldovan President Says Necessary to Open Diplomatic Missions in Africa, St. Petersburg

(@imziishan)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Thursday his country should assess in which countries new diplomatic missions should be opened, adding that Chisinau is lacking embassies in Africa and a consulate in St. Petersburg

"We should assess in which countries we need to represent our interests. For instance, Moldova has no embassies in Africa, but all this [setting up embassies] should be done gradually. To begin with, we should open ... a consulate in St. Petersburg, since we only have an embassy in Moscow. This is all under discussion and should be implemented," Dodon said on Radio Moldova.

The president did not rule out that there would soon be personnel replacements in Moldovan diplomatic missions abroad.

"We must evaluate the work of the ambassadors who are now fulfilling their duties, as many of them in the past acted in the interests of the Democratic Party rather than in the interests of their own state. Now, together with the government, we are conducting an assessment in order to appoint professionals," he added.

Nicolae Popescu, the Moldovan minister of foreign affairs and European integration, previously spoke about the need to replace personnel in Moldovan embassies. According to him, diplomats should not be guided by politics in their work but exclusively by the interests of the state.