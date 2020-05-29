Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Friday that he was not going to resign, despite the opposition's demands, as this would only exacerbate the political situation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Friday that he was not going to resign, despite the opposition's demands, as this would only exacerbate the political situation.

Earlier this week, Moldovan lawmaker Sergey Litvinenko appealed with the country's constitutional court with a request to clarify whether it was possible to hold the early parliamentary and presidential elections within one day. According to him, the president should resign voluntarily since he cannot cope with the situation in the country. Meanwhile, the next presidential election in Moldova is scheduled for November 1.

"As president, I do not consider the possibility of my resignation, as this will be an irresponsible decision. If this happens, then we will not have a functional parliament, government and president.

For the first time in history, all three state institutions will be paralyzed, we cannot afford it," Dodon said at a briefing.

The president added that he was ready to consider the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections on the same day as the scheduled presidential elections, but this requires clarification from the constitutional court. Dodon believes that early parliamentary elections are possible if the parliamentary majority is lost and the government is dismissed.

The ruling coalition in the Moldovan parliament was formed in March by democrats and socialists. To date, the Party of Socialists has 37 mandates in the 101-seat parliament, while the Democratic Party of Moldova has 15 mandates. The coalition consists of 52 lawmakers, and the minimum required to maintain the ruling majority is 51 mandates.