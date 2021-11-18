Moldovan President Says Not Planning Visit to Russia Yet

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she is not planning a visit to Russia yet.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu is on a working visit to Moscow these days.

Moldovan experts believed his trip could be a preparation for a meeting between the presidents of Moldova and Russia.

"I do not know if my possible visit was discussed in Moscow. I have no plans for a visit yet, no date has been set and there is no point in speculating about it hypothetically," Sandu said on Jurnal tv.