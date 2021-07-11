UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Says Told Of Violations Tarnishing Voting Procedure

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Moldovan President Says Told of Violations Tarnishing Voting Procedure

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she had been mede aware of violations that compromise the procedure of Sunday's parliamentary elections.

"I saw reports of violations, I was made aware of actions that compromise the honest voting procedure. I am calling on everyone responsible for organizing the elections to do their work well, or they will have to face sanctions," Sandu said.

