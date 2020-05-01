UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Sees No Reason To Postpone 2020 Election

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he did not see any reason to cancel or postpone the presidential election, scheduled to be held this fall, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The presidential election will be held this year, I do not see any reasons to cancel or postpone it to the next year. The election will be held in accordance with the existing system. It will be the direct presidential election that will be held from October 23 to November 23," Dodon said in a video statement released on his Facebook account.

According to Dodon, the exact date of the election will be announced by the country's parliament.

At the same time, the president did not specify if he would run in the election.

Moldova has so far registered over 3,770 cases of COVID-19 and 116 fatalities.

The country has introduced stringent social distancing measures to curb the spread of the outbreak. A 60-day state of emergency was declared in Moldova on March 17. All international air travel has been suspended and the country's land borders have been closed. Educational institutions have canceled all activities, and all public events are banned.

