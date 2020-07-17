UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Slams No-Confidence Motion Against Gov't as 'Political Adventure'

A motion of no confidence against Ion Chicu's government is either a "political adventure" or a conspiracy between Moldova's opposition parties and oligarchs, President Igor Dodon said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A motion of no confidence against Ion Chicu's government is either a "political adventure" or a conspiracy between Moldova's opposition parties and oligarchs, President Igor Dodon said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Alexandru Slusari, a deputy chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the deputy speaker of parliament, presented a motion of no confidence against the current government. The initiative was supported by the former ally from the ACUM bloc, the Action and Solidarity Party.

"Attempts to dismiss the government after it has recently made very important decisions for pensioners, medical workers, agriculture workers, civil servants .

.. looks like either a political adventure by the parties of the former ACUM bloc, or a conspiracy with oligarchic forces who want to regain control of state institutions," Dodon told Sputnik Moldova.

The president added that the no-confidence motion is not serving the interests of Moldova's citizens, as people want lawmakers from all parties to be working on resolving issues the country is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic hardships.

According to the country's law, the motion will be reviewed next week with Prime Minister Chicu and his cabinet present.

