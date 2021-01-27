UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Speaks Out Against 'Language Of Hatred' On Holocaust Remembrance Day

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Parliamentary Speaker Zinaida Greceanii marked Holocaust Remembrance Day by stressing the need to fight against the language of hatred, discrimination and intolerance.

Sandu, Greceanii and other officials on Wednesday took part in a ceremony dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Memorial to the Victims of Fascism in Chisinau, where about 300,000 Jews were shot during World War II.

"Today we honor the memory of the people we lost. Humanity lost scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs, cultural figures, and it is our common duty to pass on the memory of them to the next generations so that such tragedy does not happen again. To do this, we need to condemn the language of hatred, discrimination and any form of violence, we need to establish a democratic society where such things have no place," Sandu said.

The president added that the Holocaust was a very cruel lesson for the whole world, so people must draw the right conclusions.

Greceanii said that the Moldovan parliament was taking measures to strengthen the legislative framework so that no one can be persecuted because of others racial or religious intolerance.

"Unfortunately, even today people are not fully aware of the Holocaust horrors, we see manifestations of anti-Semitism, it worries us. We must stop any attempts to justify Nazism in a real or virtual environment, and it is also important to convey the truth about fascist crimes to the younger generation, so that they will never happen again," the parliamentary speaker said.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated on January 27. On this day in 1945, the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp. It was the largest Nazi death camp, that became one of the main symbols of the Holocaust. About 1.4 million people, of whom about 1.1 million were Jews, died in Auschwitz in 1941-1945. In 1947, a museum was built on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp, and it was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

