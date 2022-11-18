UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Takes Oath Of Ministers Of Economy, Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Moldovan President Takes Oath of Ministers of Economy, Environment

 CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu took the oath of office of the new ministers of the economy and environment on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was broadcast online on the president's social media pages.

"I swear to apply all my strength and skills for the prosperity of Moldova, to abide by the constitution and laws of the country, to defend democracy and fundamental human rights, the sovereignty and integrity of the country," new Economy Minister Dumitru Alaiba said during the ceremony.

Newly appointed Environment Minister Iordanca-Rodica Iordanov also promised to make every effort to live up to her new responsibilities.

Sandu noted that the new ministers will face a difficult job. Moldova is now going through a time of crisis; however, the authorities should not only solve problems but also develop the country, she added.

The post of minister of the environment has been vacant since September 8, while the minister of the economy resigned on Wednesday amid the ongoing political, economic, and security crises.

Moldova's pro-EU government has been accused by opposition of failing to cope with the economic crisis, as inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer.  

