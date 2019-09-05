UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Tells NATO Chief Country Cannot Join Alliance Over Neutrality

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday that the neutral status of his country precluded Moldova from joining any military alliances

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday that the neutral status of his country precluded Moldova from joining any military alliances.

"I held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The neutral status of the Republic of Moldova means abstention from joining military blocs, including NATO. Based on this, we intend to seek international recognition of the constitutional status of permanent neutrality of our country," Dodon said on Facebook.

According to Dodon, the status of permanent neutrality enshrined in the country's constitution and balanced foreign policy remain the basic priorities for Moldova. This involves developing good neighborly relations with all international partners on the principle of mutual respect.

Stoltenberg, for his part, assured Dodon that NATO fully supported and respected Moldova's neutrality and sovereignty.

"NATO fully supports and respects Moldova's constitutional neutrality, and fully supports its independence and its sovereignty. It is clearly spelled out on the first page of our jointly agreed and publicly available framework document - the Individual Partnership Action Plan. We know that Moldova has no desire to join NATO and we respect that decision entirely. We firmly believe that every nation has the right to set its own course. This includes choosing their own allies, or choosing not to align with any other countries," the NATO chief said, as quoted by his press service.

Dodon is currently in Brussels for a working visit, where he is expected to meet with top EU officials and discuss Moldova-EU relations.

Moldova currently has a neutral status but has been cooperating with NATO on an individual partnership plan since 1994. In December 2017, a NATO Liaison Office was opened in Moldova.

