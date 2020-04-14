Moldovan President Thanks Russia for Providing Plane to Bring Medical Supplies From China

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) President Igor Dodon of Moldova on Tuesday thanked the Russian government for providing a cargo plane free of charge that will deliver a batch of medical equipment from China by the end of the week.

"We expect 80,000 tests, procured by the government, and 280,000 respirators, also procured by the government and by donations from different partners, more than 600,000 medical gloves, over 200,000 protective screens, etc. to be delivered in the end of the week. We are very grateful to Russia for providing a cargo plane free of charge so that we can deliver these supplies that are important for our country," Dodon said at a briefing.

The COVID-19 toll in Moldova is 1,934 cumulative cases, including 38 fatalities, as of Tuesday, according to the Moldovan Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Protection.