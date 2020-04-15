UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Thanks Russia For Providing Plane To Bring Medical Supplies From China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moldovan President Thanks Russia for Providing Plane to Bring Medical Supplies From China

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) President Igor Dodon of Moldova on Tuesday thanked the Russian government for providing a cargo plane free of charge that will deliver a batch of medical equipment from China by the end of the week.

"We expect 80,000 tests, procured by the government, and 280,000 respirators, also procured by the government and by donations from different partners, more than 600,000 medical gloves, over 200,000 protective screens, etc. to be delivered in the end of the week. We are very grateful to Russia for providing a cargo plane free of charge so that we can deliver these supplies that are important for our country," Dodon said at a briefing.

The COVID-19 toll in Moldova is 1,934 cumulative cases, including 38 fatalities, as of Tuesday, according to the Moldovan Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Protection.

Related Topics

Russia China Moldova From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

12 minutes ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

12 minutes ago

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

33 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

33 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.