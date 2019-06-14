Moldovan President Thanks UK for Backing New Government

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he had met with UK Ambassador Lucy Joyce to thank her country for backing his new government amid a bitter power struggle

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he had met with UK Ambassador Lucy Joyce to thank her country for backing his new government amid a bitter power struggle.

"I told Ms. Joyce I was grateful that the UK government was among the first to recognize the new legitimate government... I told her that the new government was supported by an absolute majority of the Moldovan population," he wrote on Facebook.

He assured the UK diplomat that the coalition government of Prime Minister Maia Sandu would deliver on the promises made to Moldova's foreign partners and pursue a "balanced foreign policy" without prioritizing East or West.

The pro-Russia Socialist Party and pro-Western ACUM announced a majority coalition over the weekend, putting an end to months of uncertainty that followed the parliamentary vote in February.

However, the old government has refused to leave. The country's top court has sided with it and ordered outgoing Prime Minister Pavel Filip to take over as caretaker president, prompting Dodon to accuse it of trying to seize power.