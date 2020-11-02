Moldovan President to Be Elected in Runoff on November 15- CEC After Counting 75% of Votes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The president of Moldova will be elected in the second round, which will take place on November 15, since none of the candidates has managed to receive the majority of votes in the first round, the Central Election Commission said after counting 75 percent of ballots.

According to CEC, Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, is leading in the Sunday's election with 36.27 percent of votes. His main rival Maia Sandu, the leader of Action and Solidarity Party and former prime minister, comes second with 31.01 percent of votes.