UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President To Be Elected In Runoff On November 15- CEC After Counting 75% Of Votes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moldovan President to Be Elected in Runoff on November 15- CEC After Counting 75% of Votes

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The president of Moldova will be elected in the second round, which will take place on November 15, since none of the candidates has managed to receive the majority of votes in the first round, the Central Election Commission said after counting 75 percent of ballots.

According to CEC, Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, is leading in the Sunday's election with 36.27 percent of votes. His main rival Maia Sandu, the leader of Action and Solidarity Party and former prime minister, comes second with 31.01 percent of votes.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Moldova November Sunday

Recent Stories

Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team allows r ..

5 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa celebrates Algeria&#039;s National Da ..

50 minutes ago

ADNOC headquarters lights up with Algerian flag fo ..

1 hour ago

UAE spearheads global renewable energy efforts

2 hours ago

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

3 hours ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.