Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnistria's Leader on Tuesday

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Friday he had a meeting planned for next week with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the breakaway Transnistria region

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Friday he had a meeting planned for next week with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the breakaway Transnistria region.

"Next Tuesday, I will meet with Krasnoselsky. The first topic on the agenda is illegal checkpoints in Transnistria," Dodon said in a video statement streamed on Facebook.

The region's authorities said that some 30 checkpoints were set up in March in the buffer zone that separates Transnistria from Moldova to better enforce coronavirus restrictions.

The Moldovan government argues that additional border controls along the so-called security zone restrict people's access to medical assistance in mainland Moldova.

Transnistria, a narrow strip of land wedged between the Dniester River and Ukraine, broke away from Moldova in 1992 after Chisinau unsuccessfully tried to regain control over the region with a majority Russian and Ukrainian population.

