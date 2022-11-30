(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu will pay official visits to Japan and the United States in early December, her presidential press service said on Wednesday.

"The President of Moldova will visit Japan and the United States in the coming days," the statement published by the office read.

According to the statement, Sandu will visit Tokyo from December 1 to December 3, where she will meet with high-ranking Japanese government officials and representatives of the Japanese parliament.

She will also take part in the conference of the International Assembly of Women, the office added.

On December 5-7, the Moldovan president will be in Washington to take part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference within the framework of the Summit for Democracy, the office said, adding that Sandu will also hold bilateral meetings with US officials and meet with representatives of the Moldovan diaspora in the United States