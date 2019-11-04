Moldovan President, Transnistrian Leader Meet Informally in Bendery Fortress

(@FahadShabbir)

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that he had an informal meeting in the Transnistrian border town of Bendery with the leader of the unrecognized Transnistria republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that he had an informal meeting in the Transnistrian border town of Bendery with the leader of the unrecognized Transnistria republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"On Sunday, November 3, I visited the Bendery Fortress with my family. In the fortress, I had informal communication with the head of the Transnistrian administration, Vadim Krasnoselsky. We together celebrated National Unity Day an important state holiday of Russia, a strategic partner of the Republic of Moldova," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The president noted that the conversation with Krasnoselsky had been productive and that such meetings should be held regularly at the level of leadership, as well as ordinary citizens.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania.

The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria wants international recognition.

In mid-October, a two-day round of negotiations on the Transnistrian conflict settlement in the 5+2 format was held in Bratislava. The format was officially established in 2005. It includes the two conflict parties Chisinau and Tiraspol, three mediators Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the two observers the European Union and United States. However, the parties failed to agree any document on the results of the negotiations.