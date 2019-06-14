UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Urges Constitutional Court To Halt Parliament Dismissal, Snap Elections

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:34 PM

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Friday that he would insist on reshuffling the composition of the Constitutional Court should it refuse to reconsider its rulings on dissolving the parliament and calling snap elections in Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Friday that he would insist on reshuffling the composition of the Constitutional Court should it refuse to reconsider its rulings on dissolving the parliament and calling snap elections in Moldova.

"I call upon the Constitutional Court to reconsider its decisions, otherwise I will have to insist on urgent replacement of the court members," Dodon said, referring to the Court's rulings from June 7-9 to dismiss the parliament, denounce the legitimacy of Maia Sandu's government and call snap elections on September 6.

Dodon also urged Prosecutor General and the head of the National Anti-Corruption Center to resign.

The political crisis in Moldova peaked last week after the pro-Russian Socialist Party announced forming a parliamentary coalition with the pro-European ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus.

The ACUM co-chair, Maia Sandu, was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate, because under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily deprive Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

On February 24, Moldova held parliamentary elections which ended with no party getting the absolute majority needed to form a new government. Of the 101 seats in the legislature, the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon and rapprochement with Russia, got 35, while Democrats won 30, the pro-European ACUM bloc won 26 and SOR Party won 7. The last three seats went to independent lawmakers.

